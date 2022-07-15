Weston School pupils (from left) Pippa Webster (9), Maddie King (9) and Josh Groot (10), of Pukeko Class, were part of a mammoth fundraising effort at the school which managed to raise $12,630 for the Heart Foundation, as part of a nationwide Jumping June appeal.

Pupils practiced their skipping through the month of June, and gathered sponsorship, before the final jump off at the end of the month.

Teacher Mel Rushton, who co-ordinated the school’s effort, said not only did the event raise a huge amount for a great charity, but it also got the children moving, and helped many learn to skip.

Pukeko was the classroom which raised the most money, reaching a total of $1872.