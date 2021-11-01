Monochromatix is lighting up the stage.

The Oamaru Intermediate School (OIS) band entered this year’s Rockshop Bandquest in a bid to put Oamaru on the map. Bandquest was designed for intermediate bands, and followed a similar format to the national Smokefreerockquest for secondary school bands.

Band members Olivia Morriss (lead), Winnie Conlan (singer/keyboard), Will Dukes (guitar), Nishan Ormandy (bass guitar) and Hudson McDermott (drums), were excited about entering their first major event, and loved putting together the audition tape.

Bandquest’s Otago regional finals were originally scheduled for August, but due to lockdown, the entire competition had all been pushed back and moved online. The group had to create a six-minute video to enter the Otago section, and would hear back if they were successful.

Monochromatix recorded two songs, No Roots by Alice Merton and Come Together by The Beatles, at The Penguin Entertainers’ Club two weeks ago, all dressed in black and white.

They filmed the performance in front of their families on Hudson’s father Tony’s camera, and uploaded it to the Bandquest website.

Winnie said the band chose the songs after ‘‘tossing ideas about’’, and performing and creating the video had been a great experience. They tried to practise at least once a week for a couple of hours.

The rock band was formed at the start of the year, and Will joined in August to add something extra. Monochromatix performed at an OIS showcase earlier in the year, and through teacher Anneke Catto’s encouragement at the showcase, the band decided to enter Bandquest.

Nishan — who had some very talented guitar riffs — said it had been a lot of fun hanging out with his friends and creating music.

Monochromatix has also performed at The Penguin Entertainers’ Club and Scotts Brewing Co.