Kurow’s inaugural Christmas pop-up twilight market brought the wider Waitaki community together last Friday night.

About 300 shoppers visited the newly-renovated Waitaki Braids Barn to wander around the stalls that showcased some of the Waitaki district’s great food, wine and artisans, and listen to local singer/songwriter Mads Harrop perform original music.

Organisers Dana Johnston and Bex Hayman hoped the market would be a success, but its popularity had far exceeded their expectations.

“We both have had amazing messages, emails and phone calls from both stallholders and shoppers, congratulating us on organising the event,” Mrs Johnston said.

“The stallholders were over the moon with the venue, and the shoppers were impressed with the range, and high standard, of products showcased and loved that it turned into such a social event.

“It all came together without a hitch.”

Mrs Johnston and Mrs Hayman’s initial goal for the market was to provide a platform for the “incredible talent in the district”.

It was also a great opportunity for business owners and locals to network and create new connections, they said.

They hope it can become an annual event.

“New ideas have also been sprouting from some creatives in the Waitaki Valley, just waiting to put into action,” Mrs Johnston said.

“[We’re] still buzzing from the community effort, support and help. Everybody involved went above and beyond.”