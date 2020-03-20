The 20th Danseys Pass Trail Ride attracted more than 1100 riders to a range of trails in the North Otago hinterland last Saturday.

The event is the Duntroon School’s main fundraiser. Principal Mike Turner said it had a reputation as being the best “and it lived up to it again this year”.

“The feedback from riders was positive. Many of them had returned this year as they know how good the event is and it didn’t disappoint,” Mr Turner said.

“Others who were first timers to the ride vowed they would be back.”

The weather was perfect for the event, and the trails were well thought out and prepared, he said.

“The Duntroon School community will take a breather for a few months and get stuck into organising a 2021 event.

“We will make sure next year’s event has as much to offer as this year’s did.

“See you on Saturday, March 20, 2021 to rip it up again.”