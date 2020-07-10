A good laugh might be just what the doctor ordered to break up these long, dark winter nights, according to a visiting comedic quartet.

Dan Brader, Reuben Crisp, Jonathan Falconer and Gary Sansome are bringing their one-off show Laughter is the Best Medicine to Oamaru’s Grainstore Gallery next Friday night.

Most of the group were regulars on the Dunedin comedy scene, which was how they met. Crisp was based there, Falconer was an American, living in Dunedin, and Scotsman Gary Sansome, was planning on touring Australia and New Zealand and then lockdown happened, Brader said.

“I’ve done comedy for a while and do it a fair bit [in Dunedin] too,” Brader said.

This was just a one-off show in Oamaru.

It was not Brader’s first time performing in Oamaru, but his first time at the Grainstore Gallery.

Brader had been performing all over Australia and New Zealand since 2007, and said the inspiration for his work was constantly evolving.

“I used to like story-telling stuff from my own life of the crazy situations I’ve gotten myself into. I still do some of that. And like, my dad is kind of a cranky old baby boomer and I would talk about his philosophy on things. But I’m sort of evolving out of that, and doing more satirical stuff on current events,” he said.

“There’s a wealth of material at the moment.”

Brader was described by the New Zealand Theatre Review as “a comic you will love or hate, but never dull”.

Crisp’s comedy routine is touted as energetic and fast-paced, and a review in the Otago Daily Times called him “quick-witted and very funny”.

Sansome has performed around the world and has a string of awards to his name and his recent solo show Bald Man Sings Rihanna pulled both the crowds and five-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Falconer has been performing comedy regularly since 2013. He featured on shows across the United States and internationally and had opened for comedians including Dan Cummins, Shane Mauss, Sean Rouse, and Urzila Carlson. In 2015, he was runner-up for the Best Comedian in Utah award by City Weekly

Tickets to the 8pm, R18 show are available from www.eventfinda.co.nz.