Budding artists will get together to put form, tone and emotion on paper at an upcoming drawing workshop.

The March 24 workshop, hosted by the Oamaru Life Drawing Club at the Grainstore Gallery, is aimed at both established artists and newcomers.

“It’s a chance for artists on all levels to get together to share ideas and meet each other,” organiser Karen Aitken said.

The club, consisting of local artists who get together to draw the human body, also encouraged people to dress up to coincide with the Victorian theme in Harbour St.

“It’s a bit of theatre as well as drawing,” Ms Aitken said.

“We’re providing drawing material, so if you’ve not done drawing before and you want to come along, everything is there that you need. If you’re experienced then you’d bring what you’d normally use.”

Planning for the workshop began last year as a joint initiative of members of the life drawing group.

“We started thinking about it last year. We applied for funding, and that was quite a process – it made more sense to do it this year.”

Depending on how this year’s event went, it was possible the workshop would be turned into an annual event, she said.

The event would start at 7pm and finish at 10pm.

Tickets were $25 and would be available at the Crafted art gallery and the Grainstore Gallery.