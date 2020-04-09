Lifeguard now deliveryman as WDC staff redeploys

Waitaki Aquatic Centre lifeguard Kyle Thompson-Connell is part of a team of Waitaki District Council staff who have been redeployed across council services, including delivering essential items to vulnerable Oamaru residents.

Changes included Opera House staff working on external communications, Aquatic Centre staff supporting the parks team, and deliveries to vulnerable residents.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said the council wanted to ensure its staff were able to continue working and thus continue contributing to the local economy.

“I’m pleased they are carrying out valuable jobs while doing so”.