Lucy Dickson is excited to have opened the newest beautician business in Oamaru.

Oamaru IPL and Beauty has opened in Thames St, in the former Town Bike shop.

The IPL part of the name stands for “intense pulsed light”, a technology used by cosmetic and medical practitioners to perform various skin treatments.

Before opening the business, Ms Dickson worked out of clinics across the Otago and South Canterbury regions.

At that time, Ms Dickson’s children were young, and she was not convinced by the prospect of running her own business.

Once her children were old enough, she saw a window of opportunity.

“I suppose it got to a point where the youngest children were old enough to look after themselves,” she said.

Ms Dickson had been interested in the beauty industry since she was a teenager.

“I think it was always just a wee passion,” she said.

When she was old enough, she trained to be a qualified beautician at Aoraki Polytechnic (now Ara) in Oamaru.

The hardest part about the job was working for yourself, she said.

“You need a second set of hands, but the business isn’t big enough to have a second set of hands.

“I need one and a-half of me.”

Funnily enough, working for yourself was also the best part about the job.

“You’re working your hours – you work hard and you reap the awards,” she said.