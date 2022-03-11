It has been a real family effort to install a Lilliput Library box in a Palmerston street.

The library is outside Dena Henderson’s house in Dunback Rd and she is mighty proud to have it there.

The library was believed to be the first of its kind in the town, she said.

People could come along and take books out of the box to read.

They could then return the book for others to read, or people could come along and donate books.

Mrs Henderson (77) said she had been blown away bythe sheer number of books which had been donated.

People were only too willing to donate books.

Although the library had only been there for about three weeks, it had been very busy.

Her daughter Sam Henderson had built the Lilliput Library box, while another daughter, Rebecca, had painted it, so it was a family project.

A former journalist, who had worked at the Otago Daily Times and the Oamaru Mail, Mrs Henderson said she loved to read and liked criminal mysteries. Author PD James was a favourite.

She said there was plenty of variety in the books which had been donated.