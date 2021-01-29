The Community Limestones Mixed Choir is on the lookout for more members.

Choir member Yvonne Wilson said like most choirs, they could do with some more male voices.

Only seven of the 28 members were men.

For now, Ms Wilson was stepping up as a tenor, a vocal range usually reserved for male voices. But that did not stop her from enjoying herself.

“I really like singing with other people. There’s a real energy when people’s voices blend.

“When everything comes together, you get lost in the music and all your worries drift off.”

The group performs gospel and secular a cappella, with a strong focus on international music.

In recent years, members had learned songs from Africa, Portugal and Germany, usually introduced by members from overseas.

The diverse range of songs they perform reflects the diversity of the choir itself, some songs and members coming from Wales, Germany, Portugal, Scotland, to the Netherlands.

“We get to sing in foreign languages, which is funny.

“It can be a bit daunting but we have such a good leader who chooses good songs that are easy to learn.”

Choir leader Claire Stevens, who also directed the Sunny Side Up choir, would travel from Dunedin every Thursday to take the Limetones’ practices.

“She’s really, really good. It’s a lot of effort on her part.”

Ms Wilson said part of the choir’s appeal was its accessibility – not just for people with English as their second language, but for those who could not read music.

“Claire is great. She records the music so people can learn by ear, too.”

No auditions were required and people could join at any level.

Each year, the choir would put on a recital with a small fee, and give all the proceeds to charity.

Starting on February 4, the group would meet every Thursday from 7pm until 8.30pm, at St John Hall, in Exe St.

Anyone interested in joining the choir should contact Ms Stevens on: 0274934246.