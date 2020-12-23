A new Oamaru Hospital chemotherapy chair represents so much more than just a place of treatment.

The Waiareka Lions Club gave the $5900 chair to the hospital in memory of late club member Barrie Elliott, who received chemotherapy at the hospital.

Mr Elliott’s wife, Hazel, son, Ross, and daughter, Lynne Sinclair, unveiled the chair and a plaque in his memory on Monday.

Mrs Sinclair said her family appreciated the gesture and the support from the club.

“I know Dad when he came down here he just talked so much about the nurses . . . he loved coming down here and catching up with them and he just appreciated all the great work they did for him when he was having his chemo, so we appreciate that very much,” she said.

Waiareka Lions Club president Bruce McNab said the club was proud to support the project and provide the hospital with its second chemotherapy chair.

“[It] was kicked off by some really motivated members. We trust this shared chair will be of practical use to the staff, as well as to the comfort of the patients,” Mr McNab said.

Oamaru Hospital director of nursing support and infusion and chemotherapy co-ordinator Hilary Knight said it was great the club supported the hospital.

“This chair is going to be wonderful,” she said.

The specialised chairs are designed to make patients more comfortable when receiving treatment, and also benefits nursing staff. Because patients are better positioned, it is easier to give the care needed.