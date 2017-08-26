People looking for a space to broaden their horizons have an enhanced, upgraded place to learn.

At the start of this month, Literacy North Otago held an official opening for its upgraded facilities on Ribble St.

Manager Helen Jansen called the opening day festivities fantastic and said they were well supported by the Oamaru community.

The centre serves more than 300 people and she hoped the numbers would grow, especially as people reached out for help learning the ropes of the cyber world.

“Given [that in] the future there’s going to be less labouring jobs and people need to be digitally literate. There’s going to be a great need to upskill.”

The initial building was created two years ago and additions had been built as money raised from fundraisers became available.

The opening was of a new space and kitchen facilities.

The operation was now at a point where it could start fundraising for other needs.

“We do need some heat pumps and we do have a really nice workshop space and we’d like to ensure that it’s up to scratch for health and safety.

“We’re also going to need a new roof at some point.”

The entire centre upgrade has cost more than $100,000 so far.

Ms Jansen said there had been no major obstacles to overcome, but in retrospect “with 20-20 vision”some things may have been done differently.

“I just went into it thinking it’s going to happen.”

She described the space as “warm and welcoming”.