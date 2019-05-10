Lithosphere globes for Esplanade

Work to install a series of 3D-printed lithosphere globes along the Esplanade is being progressed.

The $20,000 project was one of four to receive the go-ahead from the Waitaki District Council harbour area committee on May 8 last year.

Waitaki district councillor Jeremy Holding said lithosphere globes telling the story of the Oamaru Harbour would be installed on 25 unused concrete poles along the Esplanade.

Each globe would be fitted with solar-powered “soft glow” LED lighting, which could change colour for special events, and etched with a 3D artwork that can be seen clearly only when lit.

Cr Holding said the artwork would tell the story of human impact at the Oamaru Harbour in four themes – industry, infrastructure, recreation and personalities.

Images had been sourced from the Waitaki District Archives and Golding Arts had been contracted to do the lithosphere design.

“We have some fascinating pictures in the Waitaki District Archives – photos of the wharf’s construction, shipwrecks, and the old dredge that looks like something straight out of Steampunk,” Cr Holding said.

North Otago personalities, including James Holmes and George Sumpter, and shots of the Friendly Bay Carnival and people swimming and rowing would also feature.

The trail of lights would give “a deeper context to the surrounding visible history” for locals and visitors, Cr Holding said.

“It’ll be nice for people who enjoy evening walks at the harbour.

“It should be pretty cool.”

The lampposts have no power and the old glass globes were removed “some time ago”.

“[The] lampposts have been looking unkempt for years now,” he said.

“A photo from the museum archives shows the original globes at a Friendly Bay Carnival were glass and were probably not replaced due to vandalism.”

Painting the concrete lamp stands was also being considered as part of the project.

“But that would be down the track once we have completed the Oamaru Harbour master plan and have an idea how the community imagines the area to look,” he said.