Oamaru’s little penguin population is still in good health.

While reports of large numbers of dead korora washing up ashore in the Far North were distressing, thankfully it was not happening here, Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony science and environmental manager Philippa Agnew said.

‘‘I don’t think I could handle losing hundreds of penguins the way they have been up there. It’s just heartbreaking stuff. It’s just awful,’’ Dr Agnew said.

Scientists believed the deaths were related to a La Nina weather pattern, which caused warmer waters, meaning the small schooling fish the penguins ate were not spawning at the usual rate.

‘‘Actually, La Nina conditions aren’t that great usually for down here, because they bring predominantly nor-easters, which brings warmer waters even to this part of the country.

But this season . . . everything that we’ve seen through our data collection methods — that is number of penguins arriving ashore, and the fact that they started laying eggs early, and their near-shore foraging — all point towards there being plenty of fish this season for them.’’

It had not been completely plain sailing for the world’s smallest penguins, with a large sea swell in mid to late May causing the early breeding season to grind to a halt. The first egg was laid at the beginning of May — unusually, before the moulting season had finished.

‘‘So we do literally still have just the one breeding pair, but I expect that the birds will start laying again soon,’’ Dr Agnew said.

‘‘Even though the sea has been a bit murky here and there, the penguins have still been surviving OK, and coming and going.

‘‘I mean, literally, we’ve had our highest number of penguins (433) seen ever in the last month coming ashore, so that tells us the birds are doing really well.’’

Climate change could also be having an effect on korora numbers in Northland, again because of the warmer water temperatures.

‘‘So down here, research over the last 30 or 40 years has looked at the small schooling fish that they eat, and has found that the cooler winters provide better spawning conditions for the fish, and I suppose that might be what’s happening up north at the moment — [that is] warmer waters, not only this year, but in previous years, have potentially led to this dramatic loss of these small schooling fish that the penguins like to eat.

‘‘So yeah, I guess, if, going forward, that continues, and there’s just not enough food for the penguins to survive, because they’re predominantly feeding on that cooler water species, then yeah, possibly it’s not looking really great.’’

Research carried out at the Oamaru colony had shown when there was a huge proportion of the population lost — here, it was due to a large storm — it took many years for the numbers to recover, Dr Agnew said.

She discarded the idea that the northern penguins could migrate south, where conditions were more favourable.

‘‘Penguins don’t migrate really — we find that the majority of our new breeders each year are previously fledged from here as a chick . . . we do have the odd one turn up here that’s been marked on the Otago Peninsula, but it’s very rare. It might be one every couple of years.

‘‘Once they start breeding at a site, they pretty much return, even to the same nesting box each year . . . Once they’ve decided that’s their home, that’s it, they’re not going to move.’’

In other penguin news, the nesting livestream camera had been moved to the box that has chicks in it. The ideal viewing time was just after dark, between 6pm and 6.30pm, Dr Agnew said.

To view the live-stream, visit: youtube/ncfZA1dFgXA.