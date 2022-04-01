Paying people the living wage is ‘‘a great way to deal with a lot of problems at once’’, Dr Mark Smith says.

Dr Smith is a spokesperson for Living Wage Waitaki, a branch of the national Living Wage movement, which is lobbying for more businesses and organisations in the district to pay staff the living wage.

Today, the adult minimum wage will increase from $20 to $21.20 per hour. The living wage — the income deemed necessary to provide workers and their families with the basic necessities of life — increased to $22.75 per hour in September last year, and a new figure is expected to be announced today.

Not only was paying the living wage the ‘‘right thing to do’’, it could also benefit businesses and organisations, Dr Smith said.

People on lower incomes tended to spend the money they got paid. That benefitted them and their families, in terms of their health and quality of life, and also the economy, as spending went up, he said.

‘‘If you’re talking to an economist, they’ll go on about velocity of money and things like that, and the best way to achieve that and to ensure that the economy really picks up is to give money to the people who will spend it,’’ he said.

‘‘The living wage isn’t just good for individuals who get paid and their families, but also the businesses and the organisations that pay them.

‘‘Smart businesses can use it to lead to high profits. If you, as a worker, don’t feel screwed down, but instead feel valued, you provide better service, you help create more customers and increase sales.’’

Satisfied employees were also less likely to quit, which saved businesses on turnover, hiring and training costs, and ensured customer relationships were maintained, he said.

‘‘In the big picture, such a policy across our district or even the whole country would largely solve the likes of poverty, not to mention boost the economy, significantly improving the futures of many of our children.

‘‘We’re talking about people’s life and their dignity, and it’s really not that expensive.’’

It was hard to know how many people in the Waitaki district were not paid the living wage at present, but Living Wage Waitaki had been engaging with several businesses and organisations in to get a better idea, and promote the benefits of paying more staff the living wage.

At a time when rising fuel and food costs were pushing up inflation, and with the local body elections coming up, Living Wage Waitaki believed it was a good time for more public discussion on the issue and for the community to change its focus, spokesperson Heather Machin said.

Mrs Machin, a retiree, said paying the living wage was ‘‘a symbol of a willingness to be a better society’’.

But the group did not want to make employers feel guilty or badger them to do it. They wanted to see long-term sustainable results, and to help employers to get there step-by-step.

The group was always welcoming new members, and planned to step up its public presence this year.

‘‘This year is an election year, and we’ve already made the beginnings of representations to council and we look forward to making a contribution to the annual plan,’’ Dr Smith said.

‘‘We’ll be making it anissue with the council elections, and we’re going to keep pushing on with the likes of local businesses.

‘‘It’s one of those things that anyone can take on. You can become a living wage credited employer if you want to as a business or an organisation, but also as an individual you could campaign for this in your own organisation.’’

Anyone interested in joining Living Wage Waitaki should email Dr Smith at markofsmith@gmail.com or Mrs Machin at heather.machin@gmail.com.