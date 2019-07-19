Nominations open today for local government elections.

The Waitaki District Council is holding a candidate information meeting in the Oamaru Opera House on Monday to help anyone considering standing for office.

Starting at 5.30pm, it will include a short presentation by Anthony Morton from electionz.com, and some sitting councillors will tell of their experiences and answer questions.

The council has information on its website about becoming a candidate, including nomination forms and details of campaign advertising, spending, and timing limits. A candidate handbook is also available.

Nominations close at noon on August 16.

Council deputy electoral officer Carole Hansen said the public could keep track of nominations as they were lodged through the council’s website.

She urged all people who were eligible to vote to make sure they were on the electoral roll, including Pasifika people who met the criteria.

If they were not enrolled, there were several easy ways to rectify that – downloading an enrolment form from the council’s website, going to a PostShop, or free-phoning 800 36 76 56.

Waitaki voters will be asked to elect:

★ One mayor.

★ One Ahuriri ward councillor.

★ Two Corriedale ward councillors.

★ Six Oamaru ward councillors.

★ One Waihemo ward councillor.

★ Five Ahuriri Community Board members.

★ Five Waihemo Community Board members.

★ Five Oamaru Licensing Trust members.

★ One Moeraki constituency Otago regional councillor

★ Two South Canterbury constituency Canterbury regional councillors.

★ Four Otago constituency Southern District Health Board members.

Each voter’s address determines which ward they are in and therefore which ballots they can participate in.

Voter packs will be mailed to registered voters from September 20 – the day postal voting opens.

All the elections use the first past the post (FPP) system except the health board, which uses the single transferable vote (STV) system.

These are explained on the voting papers and on electionz.com.

Votes must be received by the council by noon on October 12.

Official results will be released as soon as possible after that.