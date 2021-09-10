When things align, musical artist Bridget Ellis takes it as a good sign.

So when lockdown rolled around this year, Ellis knew it was time to release the music video for her song Room of Love, by her group, known musically as Swingbridge,

The music video was released last week, but was made during lockdown last year.

Ellis and her teammates Maddy Maxwell, Jacqui Foley, Ramonda Te Maiharoa, Bee McNeill and Ali Stock were participating in the 48 Hours film competition.

They each filmed a segment from their separate bubbles in Oamaru, Kurow, Tokarahi and Herbert, and sent their footage to Ellis to edit.

“It was fun – and challenging [because] we couldn’t meet to talk or film, except on messenger chats and video meetings,” Ellis said.

Though the team did not win their assigned “sci-fi” genre, Ellis had a creative music video out of it.

“I really appreciate the help from my friends in making this video.”

The song was not sci-fi per se, but it was about the “quantum nature of love”.

“Love travels mysteriously, connects with people in different places,” Ellis said.

This was as relevant as ever as people had been once again coping with life under lockdown.

“I just want the song to go into the world and maybe help someone going through a hard time. It’ll find its own way.”

The song was written “earlier this century” and was a product of a lockdown in itself.

A decade or so ago, Ellis had the opportunity to play her songs at Dunedin’s Otago Community Hospice.

She played for one woman who was in isolation after being transferred there from a hospital.

“There was this strong feeling of love in the room.”

But when she left that room, she was confronted with protective gowns and infection signs outside.

It was as if the love was being treated as something contagious, she said.

“When I got home I just wrote down the words you’re contagious’ and then kept writing, and picked up the guitar and just played the song.

“It was such a gift.”

And it was a gift that kept giving, as the music video could now be seen on Swingbridge’s website swingbridge.nz.