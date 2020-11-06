Height will no longer hinder Oamaru Hospital patients, thanks to one generous community member.

Last month, Father Wayne Healey gave the hospital a bed, worth $7000, to help provide a more comfortable stay for patients more than 6ft tall.

He saw the need for it when visiting people in palliative care.

“It’s wonderful for the patient because they get wonderful, tremendous care from the nurses, but they are getting greater care because you’ve got better places that they are able to attend to them,” Fr Healey said.

The bed had been well used within its first three weeks at its new home and was never without a patient.

It had electrotonic heightening and lowering capabilities and a knee break, handy for preventing falls, occupational therapist Megan Hamilton said.

It could be used by taller people with varying care needs, including high-risk fall patients, as the bed “could get down so much lower”.

Director of nursing and operations Yvee Thomas said it was a fantastic asset for the hospital to use in supporting its taller patients.

“We’ve had a few people comment when you start to deteriorate you can’t move as easily on your own, and when you have a long patient it’s hard.

“Wayne comes and spends time with them in hospital … it’s very very much appreciated.”

Fr Healey previously gave a bed to Alexandra Hospital when he lived in the area.