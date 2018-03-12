Harbour St will again be transformed into an outdoor restaurant later this month as part of the second Laneway Long Lunch.

Created by chef Bevan Smith, of Riverstone Kitchen, and restaurateur Sally-Ann Donnelly, the al fresco dining experience was first held last year as a fundraiser for the Forrester Gallery Redevelopment Project.

It involved long dining tables that spanned about 50m being placed along Harbour St in the Victorian precinct, catering for 80 guests.

A selection of meats was cooked on outdoor barbecues that were made specifically for the seven-course long lunch.

The 2018 lunch will again feature seven courses and be prepared in a similar fashion to the inaugural event.

Mr Smith said the barbecues would be “upgraded” to be gas-fired, but the essence of the lunch would remain the same – fine food in a relaxed atmosphere.

“It’s a unique experience to be able to sit in the middle of the historic precinct and take it in for a few hours .. a long lunch is the perfect way to do that.”

Ingredients will be provided by several food, wine and beer producers.

Funds raised from this year’s lunch would be donated to the North Otago Cancer Society, Mr Smith said.

“They do a fantastic job all round and need all of the support they can get. Cancer touches so many people these days.”

Entertainment will be provided by a live jazz band.

The three-hour feast, from 12pm to 3pm, takes place on March 24.

Tickets are $150 and available from Riverstone Kitchen, Fat Sally’s Pub & Restaurant, Riverstone Larder and Housekeepers Design.