Something that has been cooking at renowned restaurant Riverstone Kitchen is ready to serve in Harbour St.

One of Oamaru’s newest businesses, Riverstone Larder, opened just before Christmas.

Bevan Smith, of Riverstone, said he chose to put the larder in the Victorian precinct because he was fond of that part of town.

“I have always admired the historic precinct because of the architecture and I’ve always thought it was a great opportunity for any business to establish itself there,” Mr Smith said.

“What we want to offer is a place where you can go weekly and stock up on supplies of anything that a foodie might need.”

Oamaru identity Alice Hore, who previously worked as a barista at Riverstone Kitchen, manages the new shop.

The larder sells homemade preserves, fresh food and kitchenware, and many of the products come from Riverstone Kitchen.

“We either make it at Riverstone, we use it at Riverstone or it’s just darn delicious,” Ms Hore said.

Ms Hore thought the larder catered for both tourists and the local market.

It was good to have a market for tourism, but it was “really important” to have a solid local market, Ms Hore said.

One thing Ms Hore loved about working at the larder was that she could talk to shoppers about what products were offered and how people could use them in their own homes when cooking.

One of the shop’s goals was to become more eco-friendly by promoting and selling products including reusable drinking straws and renewable food wraps made from beeswax.

Ms Hore believed the high profile of the Riverstone brand would help the larder grow.

“People in town don’t have to drive all the way out to Riverstone Kitchen if they are hanging out for a jar of Dot’s chow chow.

“It’s an established brand – new shop – so we’ve got to get the word out there.”