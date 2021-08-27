Oamaru has been pitched as a possible new home for Otago greyhound racing.

But a final decision is still “a long way off”, Otago Greyhound Racing Club general manager John Carlyle said.

The club has been forced to move its meetings to Canterbury and Southland for the rest of the season, following the closure of its home track, Dunedin’s Forbury Park.

The club’s search for a new home led to the possibility of building a new track, and Oamaru Racecourse was on its list of locations. Other sites throughout Otago were also being looked at.

Mr Carlyle said the Oamaru proposal, which had not undergone any formal discussions yet, was looking “extremely distant”.

“Put it this way, Oamaru was one of two or three desirable options for our club to relocate, but that’s all it is,” he said.

A national racing review of Canterbury and North Otago race tracks was expected to be carried out later this year, and until that was complete, the club was in “limbo”.

“We are yet to get any indication whatsoever on whether we would even be allowed to relocate anywhere.”

The situation had been “frustrating” and the club pressured national boards for a decision, one way or another.

If relocating did become a possibility, club members would want to be racing by the start of next season, in August next year.

“We’d need the best part of three or four months to organise ourselves and produce a track. We would need to know by March at the latest if it was a goer.”

Oamaru Racecourse grounds committee member Dave Heffernan said there had been some discussions about it, but nothing further at this stage.

The Greyhound Protection League has voiced its concern about the possibility of a track in Oamaru. Co-founder Aaron Cross said the community deserved to have a say.

“People in Oamaru should really think about if it’s consistent about their idea of community, and community values and what that means having this going on in your vicinity,” Mr Cross said.

“People in Oamaru have got every right to object if it isn’t consistent with their values.”

The league opposed any new tracks in New Zealand, he said.