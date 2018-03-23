Maheno Domain, step into the light.

After more than a year of hard work and fundraising, new lights have been installed at the home of the Maheno Rugby Club.

Project spokesman Barry Kingan said the initial plan for lights went back to the end of the 2016 season, a memorable one for the green and blacks that culminated in a dramatic Citizens Shield final win over Old Boys.

“We had a bit of a roll on so we decided we’d get a bit of a project going and get some new lights up. The lights that we had here were pretty average and we needed to move on while the club was on a roll.”

The project, which cost between $80,000 and $90,000, involved four poles being installed just inside the 22m lines on each side of the field, each with a panel with three lights.

Several events, such as a ball and speed shear, were held to help fund the project, while the Otago Community Trust donated $15,000 in September.

It was hoped the first game to be played under lights would be in the next week or two.

Club president Michael Hore said he was excited about the prospect of night games being played on a regular basis.

Marty McAtamney, who played a integral part in the fundraising process and has a long association with the club, was equally as thrilled.

“It’s exciting times. We’re going to be able to play night games during the year and facilitate players’ needs as well, especially when it comes to today’s work environment.

“Everyone is not always available any more .. so if we can do Friday night games, it might attract a whole different circle of people.”