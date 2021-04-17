The Oamaru Mail has been named as a finalist in the community newspaper of the year category of this year’s Voyager Media Awards.

Reporter Ruby Heyward is also a finalist for student journalist of the year and best first-person essay or feature.

The Voyager Media Awards are held annually to showcase and acknowledge the best of New Zealand’s newspapers, magazines and news websites.

Allied Press publications Mountain Scene (Queenstown) and The Star (Dunedin) are also finalists for community newspaper of the year.

Otago Daily Times chief reporter Debbie Porteous is up for editorial executive of the year, and cartoonist Shaun Yeo is a finalist for cartoonist of the year.

Winners will be announced at an awards evening in Auckland on May 28.