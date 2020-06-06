‘Mail’ writers big winners

The Oamaru Mail dominated the individual reporting categories at the New Zealand Independent Community Newspapers Awards yesterday.

The Allied Press-owned weekly newspaper had a sterling year recognised when three of its reporters managed between them to win four awards.

Long-serving reporter Sally Brooker was named senior news journalist of the year for her contributions to both the Oamaru Mail and Central Rural Life.

Gus Patterson made a clean sweep of the junior categories, named both junior news journalist and junior sports journalist of the year, and Mail editor Rebecca Ryan was named senior sports journalist of the year.

Fellow Allied Press reporters John Cosgrove (Clutha Leader) and Kayla Hodge (The Ensign) were second and third respectively in the junior sports journalist category.

The Mountain Scene was third-equal in the community newspaper of the year category, won by the Whakatane Beacon.

The CNA awards are usually part of the association’s annual conference, which was postponed this year due to Covid-19.