“Empowering people to take care of themselves” is Canadian expat Stacey Pine’s vision for her new business Movement Hub on Harbour in Oamaru’s Victorian precinct.

Finding the space, which formerly housed Adventure Books, was the final step to Mrs Pine realising her dream to create a multidisciplinary health practice focusing more on the holistic side, she said.

“So the nutrition, and the massage and stuff that works together to really look at chronic health conditions. So that’s what the whole idea of this, as more of a hub for different health professionals to come in and work their magic and help empower our clients.”

Mrs Pine, and other local health and wellness practitioners, will be offering Pilates classes as well as exercise physiology, massage therapy, nutrition and exercise consultations and yoga.

Mrs Pine began her career as an exercise physiologist, earning her degree in Canada before completing a practicum in Perth, which led to her first job and a visa.

“Exercise physiologists in Australia are a lot more well-known health providers. I worked in a clinic with orthopaedic surgeons. We did lots of orthopaedic work – pre- and post-surgery.”

An exercise physiologist was a cross between a physio and personal trainer, she said.

“We don’t see acute injuries and we don’t diagnose. Normally people going through cancer treatment wouldn’t go to a physio, because it’s not something they need fixed, but we treat. We use exercise as modality even for things that are untreatable, for example.”

Mrs Pine started studying Pilates to use with her clinical clients.

“That kind of got me into all the back and neck and shoulder – all the other injuries. Chronic pain was a big one, lots of kind of traumas and motor vehicle accidents. Auto-immune conditions, chronic pain.”

After having children, Mrs Pine turned her focus to women’s health and programming.

“So I kind of combine a whole bunch of different exercise modalities, with that Pilates focus.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a Pilates traditionalist, I’m more just of a helping people change the way they move, because it really does improve their overall health and wellbeing.”

Mrs Pine moved to Oamaru a year ago with husband Tony, who grew up in the town. They have two young sons.

“The business idea came with me from Australia … I started working out of the [Oamaru] Rowing Club, but just outgrew the room pretty quickly, searched all over town for the right spot and fell in love with this one.

“After I found the space, all the right people started coming in that could share the space, I suppose.”

The premises will also be available for workshops and events, and Mrs Pine is open to more people joining the team.

“I’m open to like-minded professionals coming to use the space. And I like the idea that they can have their own logo and their own business name, and use Movement Hub as that kind of umbrella that hosts people.

“People want to have their own business and their own thing and they can develop that within this space, but then it gives us a chance to not just be on our own.

“It’s never been that fun for me just working on my own. It’s not competition. We all have different things to bring to clients, and clients always respond to different people.”

Pilates classes started this week, and people can book online via the Movement Hub on Harbour Facebook page, or by emailing info@movementhub.co.nz.