An Oamaru performing arts group is taking its Abba-inspired show to the St Kevin’s College auditorium on Sunday.

The ICAN Academy is presenting Super Troopers, adapted from the international hit stage show Mamma Mia!

One of the stars of Musical Theatre Oamaru’s 2018 production of Mamma Mia!, ICAN tutor Krissy McGeown, has directed and mentored the cast.

The academy was established six years ago with the support of the Waitaki District Council to celebrate individual differences through singing, dancing, acting and performing.

“ICAN Academy is about extending ourselves and encouraging connections between individuals and their community, without changing what is unique,” founder Anna Keno said.

“We believe that our communities are strengthened by the beauty of diversity.

“ICAN Academy provides a powerful and engaging performing arts curriculum for individuals of all ages and abilities. Together we empower each other to break down barriers, say stage and shine.”

Each year the academy puts on a public show.

“We are excited to share this inspiring and fun performance with the Waitaki community,” Mrs Keno said.

“This year the IHC Parents’ Association are generously putting on an afternoon tea for the cast, crew and community immediately following the show. Everyone is welcome.”

The performance starts at 2pm. The $5 tickets can only be bought at the door. All proceeds will go to the IHC Parents’ Association.