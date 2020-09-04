One of Oamaru’s landmark businesses is moving after more than three decades.

Auto dismantler Smash Palace has occupied the historic Meeks Mill beside the railway line in Meek St for 31 years. Business owner Geoff Omnet said the building’s owner planned to develop it for new uses.

So the three Smash Palace staff have been packing up the contents of the 65,000-square-foot site and shifting some of them to a new base in Industrial Place.

Mr Omnet officially finished at Meek St on Monday, but it was going to take a couple more days to vacate.

“We’ll be done when we’re done,” Mr Omnet said.

“There isn’t a digger coming behind me.”

Vans with the seats removed and towing trailers were carting the Smash Palace stock to Industrial Place, but a lot of it would end up scrapped, he said.

When he took up occupancy at Meeks Mill back in the 1980s, would never fill the place in 100 years.

“It was quite quick, really. I did it in about two years,” he said.

He was not sad to be moving on.

“It’s time. The market has changed.

“Second-hand parts have been very good to me.”

Smash Palace in Industrial Place would only stock new parts from now on, in keeping with customer demand.

Mr Omnet has also sold the Alps 2 Ocean cycle hire part of his business to Hireplus.

“I’m 65 next week,” Mr Omnet said.

“I’m stopping. I’m downsizing.

“I need to be more efficient.”