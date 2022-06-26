Colin Clearwater has given a lot to the community through volunteering, but volunteering has given him much more.

He met his wife, Claire, through his involvement with Musical Theatre Oamaru, and has made lifelong friends and learned new skills by volunteering, involved in various different community groups ever since he left Waitaki Boys’ High School.

Between 1994 and 1998, outside of his work as a builder, he gave uphis spare time to coach for the Oamaru Swim Club, serve as a volunteer firefighter for the Oamaru Fire Brigade, and to referee rugby.

In 1998, he completed a 24›hour swimathon to raise money for the new Waitaki Aquatic Centre. By swimming 1200 lengths (about 40km) at Oamaru’s old outdoor pool, he raised $15,000 for the new indoor facility at Takaro Park.

And his volunteering efforts continued when he moved to Dunedin for teacher’s college. Through his support of the Paralympic boccia team, he travelled with the New Zealand team to Brazil for the 2006 Rio world championships.

When the New Zealand team won a world title, Mr Clearwater led a haka after the athletes were presented with their gold medals.

While he had celebrated success in his own sporting career — winning Otago triathlon and duathlon titles and competing at the World Triathlon Championships in 2002 and 2003 — leading a haka for the gold medal›winning Paralympic team was ‘‘probably the highlight’’ of his sporting career.

Mr Clearwater’s first show with Musical Theatre Oamaru, then known as the Oamaru Operatic Society, was Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in 1994.

‘‘And I haven’t looked back,’’ he said.

When he moved back to Oamaru in 2007 to teach technology at Waitaki Boys’, he was welcomed back to Musical Theatre Oamaru with open arms, and the group had allowed him to truly be himself.

He has been involved in most shows ever since. Among the most memorable were The Wizard of Oz in 2007, in which he played the Scarecrow, Cats in 2009, in the role of Skimbleshanks, and Les Miserables in 2010, when he played the Foreman, and was an understudy to Tim Beveridge.

Since Mr Clearwater was diagnosed with a neurological condition, similar to multiple sclerosis, he has not been involved on stage as much, but he can always be found backstage, heavily involved in set and prop building.

While he had been involved in several different community groups, Musical Theatre Oamaru was the closest to his heart. Mr Clearwater met his wife, Claire, during rehearsals for Chicago in 2013, and they got married in 2015, on the stage of the Oamaru Opera House.

Since 2017, he has been working part›time as a caretaker at Papakaio School. But he did much more for the school than his contracted 10 hours a week, running lunchtime activities for the children, and was particularly passionate about getting them excited about gardening.

Papakaio School principal Damian Brown said Mr Clearwater was an ‘‘absolute diamond’’ for the school.

‘‘The kids just absolutely love him and he’s done everything from building rockets to planting strawberry plants and making bird feeders.’’