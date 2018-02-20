A men’s hui will be soon be making its way to the Waitaki district.

The idea behind the hui is to gather men from across the region who have an interest in making New Zealand violence-free.

Waitaki community safety development facilitator Helen Algar is the main organiser of the hui, which will be held at the Moeraki marae from March 16 to 18.

Mrs Algar said it was the first time a hui like this had taken place in the district.

Preparations for the hui began about six months ago.

A powhiri and a summary of the history of the marae would launch the event.

“This is just for men – anything else we’ve ever done has been done as a community event,” Mrs Algar said.

One of the main reasons for the hui was because Mrs Algar felt there was not enough peer support for men in the community.

“We want men to be able to support each other.”

There were 45 places available to people who wanted to join, Mrs Algar said.

Organisers of the hui could also help out people who had issues with transport.

Mrs Algar said the Waitaki District Council had been proactive in helping support the hui, which would be facilitated by Central Otago man Merv Aoake.

Speakers at the event would include Tim Marshall and Vic Tamati, who would share stories, ideas and talking points.

Mr Marshall, who has also helped organise the event, is a White Ribbon ambassador and has worked with men in family violence for over 20 years, while Mr Tamati has fronted an anti-violence campaign.

“The idea behind this hui is to gather men from across the region who have an interest in contributing to Violence Free NZ in whatever way they can,” Mrs Algar said.

It was the “fabulous” help from others which helped get the men’s hui off the ground, she said.

It was possible the hui could be held every other year if it was successful.