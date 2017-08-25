Corporate responsibility comes in the form of gym socks and brightly coloured shorts against a backing track of dance and techno.

A national gym chain is taking part in a fundraising challenge involving staff and gym members to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand next month.

Snap Fitness Oamaru manager Andrew Allardice said people were encouraged to enter a training cycle called the Eight Week Challenge, which would help people look into their nutrition and achieve personal fitness goals while raising money for the foundation.

He felt Oamaru’s community was open to addressing mental health issues and working to help others.

“Oamaru is a small community and there’s been a lot of members and people close to us who have been affected by mental health. We just want to do our bit to make a difference.

“New Zealand’s got one of the highest records of teen suicide. It’s had a massive impact on such a small country.”

What was triggering a lot of discussion in the gym was a display on youth suicide, Mr Allardice said.

It was created with Gummi Bears sweets and each bear represented a child who had taken their life.

“A lot of people have come up to speak to us about personal experiences. They know someone who’s done this.

“We hope as a club we can raise $10,000.”