Grab your sombreros and bring your ponchos – a Mexican-themed fiesta is coming.

The fiesta, to be held at the Kakanui Hall on August 11, will serve as a fundraiser for Kakanui School.

Money raised from the event will go towards upgrading the school’s playground.

Traditional Mexican food, dance, and margaritas will feature at the event, which has been organised by Kakanui School parents Hayley and Dave Cusiel.

“I think the local Kakanui community is excited about it,” Mrs Cusiel said.

After suggesting a Mexican-themed fundraiser, the Cusiels found support from many others from the school.

“I think it’s just something different – it’s one night of fun,” Mrs Cusiel said.

The Matecito Latin Band, from Christchurch, will provide live entertainment, and the evening will include a silent auction.

Mr Cusiel, who has previously worked as a Mexican chef, will be the main cook at the event.

“There’s going to be Mexican street food more than anything,” he said.

“Everyone’s going to be filled up with everything. If people can handle the hot, they’ll be hot.”

Tickets to the event were limited so people interested in attending needed to be quick, Mrs Cusiel said.

While the school did not have a specific target in mind, the aim was to raise as much money as possible.

The best part about setting up the fundraiser was creating an event that could encourage people to socialise with each other, Mrs Cusiel said.

“It’s winter – we want to get people out and have some fun.”