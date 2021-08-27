More than 12,440 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the Waitaki district.

Southern DHB Covid-19 vaccine rollout incident controller Hamish Brown said about 2300 doses were being delivered in Waitaki each week, and administered across 10 different clinics.

As of Wednesday, more than 4390 people in the Waitaki district were fully vaccinated, Mr Brown said.

The Government has staggered the Covid-19 vaccine rollout eligibility from oldest to youngest. On Wednesday this week, bookings opened for people aged 30 and over, and from September 1, everyone will be eligible.

While no pop-up clinics were planned for Waitaki, the Southern DHB was working with healthcare providers to ensure the needs of the community were being met, Mr Brown said.

“There is enough vaccine for everyone in New Zealand – no-one will miss out,” he said.

The North End Health Centre has set up a vaccine clinic in its car park and staff had administered about 2500 doses so far, owner Andrew Wilson said.

Dr Wilson also owns Junction Doctors. During lockdown, health services had been split between the two practices.

“We’re providing Covid swab services out of the Junction Doctors building, and we’re providing normal health medical services out of the North End Health Centre building.”

Since lockdown was announced, Junction Doctors had taken about 15 Covid swabs a day.

Everyone was more prepared for this year’s lockdown, despite the short notice, Dr Wilson said.

“The staff are well drilled now,” he said.

Central Medical owner Jon Scott said there had been some confusion over vaccine clinics when the Level 4 lockdown was announced last week. Initially, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said they would be paused for 48 hours, but they were later allowed to reopen after 24 hours.

Central Medical has been running a vaccine clinic at the Tongan Methodist Church since July 27. This week, the hours were extended and capacity boosted to administer 700 doses each week.

Staff were working in bubbles, and the hall had a lot of space for social distancing, Dr Scott said.

Dr Scott said the Delta Covid-19 variant was “incredibly infectious” and he encouraged everyone to book their vaccines when they could.

“Really, it’s just for the safety of yourself and the community. Get a vaccine – it is very safe, it is very effective.”

He also urged anyone who had been in a location of interest to get tested and isolate for 14 days.

“The most dangerous people in this situation are those people who have had a contact, but who think they’re well. Because they’re the ones shedding it without knowing it.”