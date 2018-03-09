Man’s best friends will be getting tested on their looks and agility at the Oamaru Dog Extravaganza this weekend.

The two-day event takes place at the Oamaru Showgrounds tomorrow and Sunday and will feature more than 400 dogs.

Different events throughout the weekend will be run by three separate organisations.

Two agility championship competitions will be hosted by the North Otago Dog Training Club, while two championship shows will be hosted by the Southland Toy Dog Club.

The North Otago Kennel Association will run two championship breeding shows.

Organisers are excited about the events being combined for the first time, and hope there will be good crowds to see the dogs in action.

“From a public point of view, it’s really going to be something to see,” breeding show organiser Cathy Wallace said.

North Otago Dog Training Club president Alan Bruce said dog clubs were appealing for people who loved the animals and enjoyed catching up with others who felt the same way.

“It’s a good family sport – husbands and wives can travel together and go and do the sport,” Mr Bruce said.

It will be the first time the breeding and agility shows have coincided with each other.

Admission to all events will be free.

Many competitors coming from out of town loved coming to the Oamaru shows because of the size of the grounds, Mr Bruce said.

A new agility competition called “gambler’s stake” would be included in this year’s event.

The aim of the game was for dog handlers to run their dogs through a variety of obstacles within 30 seconds.

The more obstacles the dogs ran through, the more points they racked up, Mr Bruce said.