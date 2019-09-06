The Alliance Group Pukeuri meat works is back in full swing after a short break.

“All returning staff are now back, following a brief break in processing following a very successful season,” plant manager Phil Shuker said.

“Currently, we have lamb processing at nearly 70% of capacity and beef at 100% for this time of year.”

About 70 more workers were being sought to cover roles across the plant, Mr Shuker said.

“We have a flexible approach for employment, including flexible hours per day, such as 9am to 2.30pm for parents with children.

“We encourage people to come and talk to Ashleigh, our recruitment and training manager.”

Advertisements for staff produced “an encouraging response from the local community”, he said.

“We’re working hard to train successful applicants.

“However, it is typically challenging to attract people and we urge people to get in touch.”

New Zealand-accredited training was a success last season and would be accelerated across all roles as the 2019-20 season ramped up, Mr Shuker said.

“Last season, we celebrated 50 years of service with a number of our team members and we also had a number of our long-serving employees retiring.

“We thank them for their loyal service and commitment to the plant and the co-operative.”