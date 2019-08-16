The weekend weather did not deter four intrepid cyclists from competing in the second of three races in the Mountain Biking North Otago Winter Fun Series on Sunday.

They navigated the course at the Reservoir Forest off Oamaru’s Reservoir Rd.

Mountain Biking North Otago has built and maintains tracks at Cape Wanbrow and the Herbert Forest as well as the Reservoir Forest. The latter has tracks for all riding levels, with jumps and drops that are easily avoidable for those who are not yet ready for them.

The club appreciated support from the Waitaki District Council in looking after the tracks, president Marcus Brown said.

The Winter Fun Series features timed races in age categories of under 12 and 12-plus, and in open men and open women. Times and laps were recorded towards a series total for each rider.

Mr Brown admitted the conditions on Sunday were “a bit excessive”, but it had been decided at the outset the winter series would go ahead “rain or shine”.

The final race in the series is scheduled for September 8. Members are charged $2 and non-members $5.

The club’s membership numbers were growing year on year, Mr Brown said. There were 40 signed up, some comprising families.