After much hard work, the key players in a local production of High School Musical are nearly ready to go on stage.

Waitaki Boys’ High School and Waitaki Girls’ High School have worked together on the production.

Co-directors Stephen Hinds and Olivia Gonzales, music teachers at the respective schools, are both excited about the show.

It will mark the first time in four years the brother-sister schools have worked together on a production, and it will be the first performance of High School Musical in Oamaru.

The teachers feel the show will be on par with some of the biggest shows the schools had worked on in the past.

“It’s up there with the big ones,” Mr Hinds said.

After throwing ideas around, the group decided High School Musical would be the best option for a combined production.

“The ones we’ve done in the recent past were quite traditional, so we thought it was time for a modern production,” Mr Hinds said.

Ms Gonzales, of a slightly younger generation than the venerable Waitaki Boys’ music teacher, has enjoyed working on the show.

“To watch High School Musical as a kid – it’s sort of like a dream to be playing a part in High School Musical,” Ms Gonzales said.

Performances will be next Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Waitaki Boys’ High School auditorium.

More than 70 people were involved of the making of the production.

“It’s wonderful – it’s a massive team effort,” Mr Hinds said.

“Everyone just gives a whole lot. The cast paint, we paint, the musicians build.”

Both directors are proud of all the hard work that has been put into getting the show off the ground.

Pupils Ethan Johnston and Chantelle Bradfield-Stanger are playing the two lead roles in the show.

Seeing how far the show had evolved in such a short space of time impressed assistant director Jessica Willetts.

“I keep getting more and more impressed every time I see a practice,” Miss Willetts said.

If there is one thing the production crew could agree on, it was the fact most had forgot the meaning of free time.