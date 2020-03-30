Residents of Walbrook Cres in Oamaru grabbed their deck chairs and headed to their front lawns for a street “happy hour” on Saturday.

After the impromptu gathering, the residents decided to make it a daily ritual for the next month. While still remaining in their isolation bubbles, it was a chance for people to connect with each other, resident Vince Mortimer said.

“It’s just checking everyone’s in a good mental state, and it takes your mind off all the bad stuff,” he said.

As nobody was going anywhere for the month, it was a good chance for people to get to know their neighbours, and make sure they were coping with the lockdown, he said.

Otago Daily Times