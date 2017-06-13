A holiday romp written by one of New Zealand’s best-loved playwrights is on stage in Oamaru next week.

The Roger Hall comedy Four Flat Whites in Italy is at the Oamaru Opera House at 8pm on Thursday.

It’s set in 2007, when retired librarians Alison and Adrian finally head to Italy after saving long and hard. When their best friends have to cancel at the last minute, their neighbours Harry (a wealthy plumber) and Judy (his new wife) go instead.

Added to the mayhem of navigating a foreign country and language is the difficulty of tolerating each other. It turns out Adrian and Alison have been harbouring a dark secret, and rugby-loving Harry is in for a surprise.

Four Flat Whites in Italy has been billed as classic Roger Hall, combining punchy one-liners with astute observation. Directed by Geraldine Brophy, it stars Paul Barrett, Lyndee-Jane Rutherford, Phil Grieve, and Hilary Norris.

Tickets, $65 to $89.90 plus service fees, are available at the Oamaru Opera House box office or online at TicketDirect.