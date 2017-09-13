Three years’ work has come to fruition for Maheno Netball Club member Judith Burnett.

She has created a book tracing club’s 70-year history. The project involved trawling through archives of photographs, researching minutes from decades of meetings, and enlisting the help of other long-serving members.

Many have contributed their recollections of what the club has meant to them and its contribution to the community.

Mrs Burnett also went to the netball courts in Oamaru’s Taward St, where Maheno now fields several teams each Saturday in the North Otago competition.

Current players practise in Oamaru, unlike in earlier times, when everyone trained at Maheno.

The book, printed in Oamaru and finished with a cover in the club’s distinctive green colour, was officially launched at a luncheon at Purton’s Cafe & Bar in Maheno on Saturday.

A large gathering applauded Mrs Burnett’s efforts and enjoyed catching up with former team-mates and supporters.