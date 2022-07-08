The quality of applications for Network Waitaki’s sponsorship grants gets ‘‘better and better and better’’ each year, and the causes more and more worthy, chief executive Geoff Douch says.

Last week, the consumer trust›owned electricity lines company held its annual sponsorship awards night at the Oamaru Opera House, handing out $132,000 in grants to 43 community groups.

The annual Network Waitaki community sponsorship programme is one of the many ways Network Waitaki gives back to the district. While each grant was not a ‘‘huge amount’’, they made a big difference to the community organisations that received them, Mr Douch said.

‘‘Whether it is to buy new equipment, help meet the costs of running an event, or improve the wellbeing of people in the community, every bit helps to make Waitaki a better place to live and play,’’ he said.

This year, the company had a ‘‘real focus’’ on supporting initiatives that involved safety, wellbeing and energy efficiency, which aligned with the company’s values, he said.

Among the 43 successful recipients were: Weston Playcentre (replacement of playground slide), Waitaki Boys’ High School (creek restoration project), Old Boys Netball Club (new hoodies for players), the Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust (for the 2022 Victorian Fete), the Oamaru Multisport Club (traffic management resources), the Hampden Skatepark Incorporated Society (skatepark upgrade), Musical Theatre Oamaru (staging upgrade), Meadowbank Bowling Club (lighting upgrade), and the Waitaki Multicultural Council (welcome packs for newcomers).

Network Waitaki chairman Chris Dennison said it was a ‘‘real pleasure and an honour’’ to distribute the grants last week.

He said it was ‘‘very humbling’’, because the grants often paled into insignificance ‘‘compared to the number of hours that you, and the community and volunteers, give’’.

The company’s values were about ‘‘being powerful together, about loving our customers, and about growing our community’’, and so many of the community groups receiving grants embodied those values, as they worked together for the betterment of the community.

Last year, Network Waitaki signed a 10›year, $2.5 million deal with the Waitaki Event Centre Trust and Waitaki District Council for naming rights for the new Waitaki Event Centre.

‘‘That’s a facility that I think many people in this room will use through their different clubs and associations — so it’s going to be a great facility for the region and we’re really proud to be able to sponsor that over the next 10 years, and we look forward to seeing it getting built,’’ Mr Douch said.

At the sponsorship awards night, Waitaki Event Centre Trust trustee Adair Craik said about $21 million had now been secured for the $30 million six›court stadium, and she thanked Network Waitaki for its ‘‘massive’’ contribution.

‘‘You don’t get that from a business anywhere in New Zealand, for one business to come up with $2.5 million, that is phenomenal and we’re so, so very grateful,’’ Ms Craik said.

The trust had been in discussions with the Otago Community Trust about funding, and they had been ‘‘very positive’’, she said.

Applications for Network Waitaki’s 2023 sponsorship grants will open in February next year. Details will be uploaded to Network Waitaki’s website, networkwaitaki.co.nz, early in the New Year.