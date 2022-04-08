A new date for the Waitaki Sports Awards has been locked in.

The awards, organised by the North Otago Sports Bodies committee and sponsored by Network Waitaki, will be held on May 30. Now the limit for indoor gatherings had doubled to 200 under under the Red traffic light setting, more people will be able to attend the event at the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre.

It was an exciting time for organisers, who were forced to postpone the original event, scheduled for March 14, due to the Omicron outbreak and Covid-19 restrictions.

Sport Waitaki co-ordinator Pip Sutton said the committee was pleased to have secured a new date that suited nominees, the guest speaker, sponsors and local businesses.

‘‘It is great to still support local and to still be able to have it,’’ Miss Sutton said.

‘‘We’ve kind of pushed it as far as we can. We could have done it earlier . . . but people are still pretty wary, so just trying to reduce that, and make it so people actually want to be there — hopefully that little bit of extra time helps.’’

Finalists for the award categories have been selected, and will be announced soon. Miss Sutton was impressed with the calibre of ‘‘highly respected’’ individuals, teams, officials and volunteers who had been put forward.

It was important they had their time in the spotlight and were celebrated, she said.

‘‘These are definitely worthy finalists, and worthy winners.

‘‘Acknowledging their awards and their achievements this year was definitely a big thing for our sports bodies.’’

Two people will also be inducted into the Waitaki Sports Hall of Fame at the awards night, after it was resurrected last year, and there will also be another special surprise presentation on the night. New Zealand rally driver Hayden Paddon will still be the guest speaker.

The committee will meet again in the coming weeks to formalise the final details, and tickets will go on sale in a few weeks’ time, she said.