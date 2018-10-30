The Waitaki district has two new Justices of the Peace.

Hampden woman Leona Trimble and Otematata woman Vicky Munro are excited about serving the community.

They were officially sworn into their JP roles by Judge Joanna Maze at a ceremony in Oamaru last week.

Both women decided to pursue the role after seeing a need for the service in their own communities.

They were nominated by several people, including former JP Bill Saxton, who died earlier this year.

Mrs Trimble said Mr Saxton would have been pleased to see the two sworn in as JPs.

“I think he would be very thrilled,” she said.

Mrs Trimble was optimistic about the role but believed the experience would be quite a learning curve for them both.

Mrs Munro said it was an honour to be nominated for the role.

“They say you’re not supposed to be honoured but I was – I was very honoured,” she said.

JPs were important because the demand for the service had increased, Mrs Munro said.

“I think nowadays, with all the IDs and all the extra paperwork, JP services are in demand a lot more.”