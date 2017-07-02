Otago-based free online classifieds service Post a Note.co.nz has a new-look website, as the company celebrates five years of serving the community.

The only entirely New Zealand-owned-and-operated online sales service, Post a Note is a labour of love for Wanaka-based general manager Nathan Weathington.

“Our focus is on helping people to connect, by acting as a kind of community noticeboard,” Mr Weathington said.

Describing Post a Note as a New Zealand version of online buy-and-sell sites Gumtree and Craig’s List, Mr Weathington said the site was being embraced by an increasing number of New Zealanders.

With 15 years in newspapers under his belt, in the United States and Canada, Mr Weathington looks fondly back on the “old days” of classified advertising.

“These kind of exchanges should always be simple and straightforward,” he said.

“And that is what we are committed to at Post a Note.co.nz.”

The site’s aim was to help ordinary Kiwis and small businesses buy and sell a wide range of goods, plus list rentals, services and jobs, with no added fees, no commissions and no auctions.

The Post a Note service operates under the umbrella of Allied Press Ltd, and takes an old-school approach to classified advertising online.

“Our users have sold everything from children’s clothes and sports gear to a $100,000 luxury car, a church, and a $1 million house,” Mr Weathington said.

“And best of all, the money and goods exchanged remain within New Zealand.”

Post a Note had outgrown its original website, and so a new website had been created and launched a couple of months ago.

“It has been going gang busters since then,” he said.

Mr Weathington was eager for as many people as possible to discover this “new gem”.

Loading items on to the Post a Note.co.nz website was easy and took only a few seconds, he said.

“I urge everyone to give it a go, load up some items, and see how easy it is.”