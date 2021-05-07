The groundwork has been done, the lines have been drawn, and the Derwent St roundabout is now functioning.

About 95% of the work has been completed to install the roundabout at the intersection of Derwent, Ouse and Reed Sts, by Waitaki Girls’ High School.

Work on the $187,900 project began at Easter, and had all gone according to plan so far, Waitaki District Council roading network engineer Josephine Wallace said.

It is Oamaru’s largest roundabout and reduces the intersection from five sections, to four.

The outer lane is 4m wide.

“The roundabout slows traffic at the intersection and keeps it flowing safely,” Miss Wallace said.

“The roundabout is able to be mounted by heavy vehicles or those towing the boat or caravan, so everyone should be able to navigate this intersection safely.”

Corners of Ouse St were raised to construct the roundabout, before it was asphalted and the islands and lines were installed.

A pedestrian crossing in Reed St will be completed next week, and footpath surfacing and pavers will also be installed behind the Ouse St kerb.

There was some vandalism in the area at Anzac weekend, but overall the response from the community had been positive.

“The roundabout eases congestion at the intersection at school pick-up and drop-off times,” Miss Wallace said.

She thanked motorists for their patience.

The remaining work was expected to be completed in the next fortnight and was on target to meet budget with some “cost savings along the way”.