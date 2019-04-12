New school principal ‘excited’ to be taking up role

Deidre Senior is “excited” to be taking up the role of principal of Weston School.

The announcement was made last week by Ministry of Education employment and communication limited statutory manager Craig Smith. He has been in charge of the school since a request in the middle of last year from its board of trustees because of a “staffing issue”.

Mrs Senior will take up the role after Queen’s Birthday weekend, she told the Oamaru Mail this week.

The former North Otago netball captain has been principal of Waitaki Valley School in Kurow since 2015 and was formerly deputy principal at Oamaru Intermediate School.

Mr Smith said Mrs Senior had “an impressive educational resume” and “a proven record as an educational leader”.

“An active member in the North Otago education, cultural and sporting communities, she can’t help but be an asset to the local community.”

Mrs Senior said she was “very much looking forward to joining the community in continuing to move the school forward”.

“Having lived in North Otago for over 20 years, I am very aware of the increasing diversity and strengths of the school, and the dedicated community that supports it.

“I look forward to taking the time and opportunity to get to know the finer details of the school and the people who make it happen, with the intention that I can build on the current strengths, and further develop other areas.

“I certainly intend for everyone involved to feel valued and part of a very vibrant and successful school, where each individual can have their needs met and succeed in their area.”

Leaving Waitaki Valley School brought “mixed emotions”, Mrs Senior said.

“I’ve enjoyed my time there and have developed professionally, while also making some wonderful friendships within the school community.

“The Waitaki Valley board are now getting the process under way to appoint my successor. I have no doubt that there will be some strong candidates for the position.

“The successful person will be going into a dynamic school, with committed staff and a very supportive community.”