Three months after being installed, a speed camera in Wansbeck St is not yet operational.

The static camera was installed on the fringe of Awamoa Park on a busy section of State Highway 1 in late October, one of 33 installed at sites across the country in an effort to reduce average speeds and related deaths and injuries.

In a statement in October, operations manager of road policing Inspector Peter McKennie said that, like other sites, the Wansbeck St location was identified as “having a high crash risk and a history of fatalities and injury crashes”, based on detailed analysis by independent traffic experts in conjunction with police and the NZ Transport Agency.

Asked when the camera was scheduled to go live, Insp McKennie told the Oamaru Maillast week the cameras were being made operational in stages and there was no set date for the Wansbeck St camera.

“Implementation of the new safe speed cameras across New Zealand is being conducted in a staged process, including site works for pole and other infrastructure, camera installation and a range of assurance testing prior to the cameras being placed into operational mode,” he said.

“Programme timeframes for all of the new cameras going live, including the Oamaru one, remain on track. Publicity is taking place as each camera goes live. In the interim, police continue to enforce safe speeds with mobile safe speed cameras and officer enforcement.”

The camera had to be tested and the data obtained analysed before it could be used to issue infringement notices, he said.

The $10 million static camera expansion programme is part of the Government’s Safer Journeys road safety strategy.

Revenue gathered from infringement notices goes to the Government’s consolidated fund.