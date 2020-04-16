New tech funding for school

Weston School pupils will have more opportunities in digital technologies thanks to a “significant” grant from the Otago Community Trust, principal Deidre Senior says.

Weston School has received $59,187 from the trust’s Learning Impact Fund (LIF) to invest in digital technology and programmes to support gifted pupils.

The LIF was established by the trust to encourage new thinking and support educational projects which lift pupil achievement across Otago.

The Covid-19 lockdown had given Mrs Senior an opportunity to prepare for the first stage of the Makerspace Project.

That involved investing in new technology and training staff.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Weston School,” Mrs Senior said.

“This is a significant amount of funding … [it] will enable our school to work to provide a range of learning experiences that we could not have otherwise provided for all of our teachers and students.”

The new technology would also be available for other rural schools to use.

“Teachers can come for upskilling and their students can be exposed to specialist digital resources in a classroom setting,” she said.

Supporting Weston School’s project brought the Otago Community Trust’s investment from the LIF to more than $2million, chairman Ross McRobie said.

Otago Daily Times