Nothing brings people together like food.

The Waitaki Newcomers Network recently hosted a series of cooking demonstration classes run by migrant women.

The purpose of the programme was to acknowledge and encourage migrant women who might be struggling to adjust to life in New Zealand.

Some of the women who attended the classes were asked to go outside their comfort zones by teaching others how to cook dishes from their native lands.

Waitaki Newcomers Network co-ordinator Christine Dorsey believed the programme was a success.

“I was really pleased with it,” she said.

“It was one of the best examples of migrants and New Zealanders integrating, getting to know each other, and developing understanding and acceptance of others and the increasing diversity in our community.”

There was also some fantastic food produced.

“By the end of it, it was like you didn’t need to eat tea on a Wednesday night,” Mrs Dorsey joked.

Some of the women involved have asked for more classes in the future, and Mrs Dorsey hopes to run similar cooking classes for the wider public.