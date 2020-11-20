Waitaki residents who have been hoarding newspapers can recycle them again.

After three months of discussions, and “a lot of hard work”, Waitaki Resource Recovery Park operations manager Trish Hurley confirmed newspapers were being accepted again, and would be going to Pakistan to be used to wrap fruit and vegetables for export.

The costs of sending the paper overseas would be offset by a rebate from the people buying them, she said.

Paper brought to the park had been stockpiling since before the Covid-19 lockdown, and the park had stopped accepting it, as the market had dried up.

The park would now accept newspapers, but could not take glossy pamphlets or other types of paper.

It was preferable if people bundled newspapers before bringing them in, as they needed to be bundled before being sent away, Mrs Hurley said.

“That would be much appreciated.”

The park was also accepting plastic numbers one (clears and meat trays), two (milk bottles and some cleaning-type products) and five (most 1 litre yoghurt pottles and takeaway containers).

Mrs Hurley also wanted to make customers aware that changes had been made with the way glass was being handled. All bottles and jars needed the lids off before being brought in. It was too hard for workers to climb into the collection containers to remove them later on, she said.

“Wine bottles with the little metal bit around the neck is still fine, as long as the cap is off.

The lids could still be brought in separately to be recycled.