North Otago Rugby is on the move.

The union will turn its two containers at Whitestone Contracting Stadium, used as match-day corporate boxes, into administration offices for its four staff members.

The move means the union will leave its Thames St premises, where it has been for the past 18 years.

The containers, which would continue to be used as corporate boxes on match days, were already “pretty well renovated” and it was just a matter of turning them into offices, North Otago Rugby Union chief executive Colin Jackson said.

The Waitaki District Council agreed to lease the area to the union last year and Mr Jackson hoped to move in before the start of the club rugby season in April.

“We just wanted to be closer to the action,” Mr Jackson said.

“It’s where it’s happening, and we’re close to the schools and we’re doing a lot of work with all three high schools at the moment. We’re doing a lot more coaching work … at the park now.”

Relocating had been on the union’s radar for the past 12 months, and the change was about ensuring the future of the game in the region.

“It’s just working out what’s the best way for us to facilitate driving North Otago Rugby forward, and we feel as though being on our home ground is a big advantage.”

The possibility of other sports moving into the area was also a drawcard.

“Probably the overarching reason is we’re very hopeful that the indoor sporting hub facility is going to be built here and we want to be right beside that.”

Mr Jackson praised the council for its support and help in leasing the area to the rugby union.

“We are now here to stay.”